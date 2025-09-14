Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Week 10 Veto aftermath

The Power of Veto Competition has been over for a little while in the Big Brother 27 house — so what more is there to anticipate?

Well, first and foremost, let’s start off here with a reminder that this afternoon, Morgan won the Power of Veto after being chosen by Keanu to compete. Unfortunately, it does not appear as though she is going to use it on him. Instead, the idea is to use it on Ava instead. From there, Vince could conceivably nominate Lauren as a replacement nominee.

Is this going to happen? Well, that remains to be seen, but it does feel as though she is happy to take some risks. She recognizes that Ashley could go up as a replacement nominee if she does take someone off the block but clearly, she is happy to apply pressure to Vince. She’s already doing that tonight, where he is making two clear defenses as a result.

1. Lauren has never gone after him, so why would he do that to hear at this point?

2. He is worried that if he takes out Lauren on his HoH, this would look like Morgan controlled the move rather than him doing soething of his own. To a certain extent he’s right, but she does not want to hear this.

Realistically, we tend to think that Morgan will not end up using the Veto and if that happens, Keanu needs Kelley to not win the Blockbuster. He may end up staying over Kelley, but at this point, Ava seems to be sticking around by default — mostly because both Ashley and Morgan are eager to keep her around for as long as possible.

What do you think Morgan should do with the Veto this week in Big Brother 27?

