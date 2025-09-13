Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Who won Veto, week 10?

The week 10 Power of Veto Competition has now come and gone in the Big Brother 27 house — so what has actually happened here?

Well, let’s start off here with a quick reset of events. Vince is Head of Household for the third time and last night, he nominated for eviction the likes of Ava, Kelley, and Keanu. It appears right now that Ava is his ideal target but at this point, it feels unlikely that this is going to happen. Morgan desperately wants Lauren out and with that in mind, Keanu chose her to play in the Veto — despite Ashley saying that she would use it on him. (Lauren also got to take part today.)

So who ended up getting the power? Well, let’s make that answer pretty short: Morgan! This is her third straight Veto that she’s won at this point and now, she has a hard decision to make. She will not use it unless she knows that Lauren is going to be nominated. Vince has already suggested to Lauren that she would potentially go up, but will that happen? There’s also no guarantee that Morgan would even pull Keanu down.

Honestly, though, at this point Morgan’s best play would be making sure that someone between Lauren, Kelley, and Ava go. The three are the largest alliance left that is not the remainder of the Judges, and there’s no guarantee Keanu even wins if he does make it to the end. You have to play the numbers game here to a certain degree, mostly because you don’t want to fall victim to just not having people on your side as you vastly approach the endgame.

