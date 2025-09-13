Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Week 10 Veto players

The week 10 Power of Veto Competition is taking place later today in the Big Brother 27 house — so what is going to happen?

As per usual, there are of course a number of different things that we can talk through here … but it only feels right to start with the players. This is a unique situation because only one person will not be able to compete for the comp. You have Head of Household Vince, his nominees in Ava, Kelley, and Keanu, and then two other people.

So, who are those two other people? Well, everyone other than Ashley, which is supremely disappointing. If Ashley had gotten to play and won, it would have set up an infinitely hilarious situation where if she used the Veto, Vince would have had to directly choose between Lauren and Morgan to nominate. Keanu actually had a chance to pick someone and chose Morgan. Why? He may think that she would use it on him just to get Lauren targeted, but she could literally remove anyone she wants. He may also think that this could be a way to “disguise” his relationship with Ashley.

As for what could be happening with the Veto later today, it is important to at least remember that the target for Vince is seemingly Ava, but the odds of her going are low. While he went about his nominations a pretty terrible way, these are honestly the right three people to be up there. Nobody off the block will be that mad if any of them go, but we do tend to think that if Keanu is up there after the Blockbuster, he will probably be taken out.

What do you want to see happen with the Power of Veto Competition today in Big Brother 27?

