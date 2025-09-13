Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Nominations and fallout

We are close to the end now of day 67 within the Big Brother 27 house — so what exactly have we seen transpire at this point? Certainly, there has been a ton of drama, and a lot of it is Vince’s own doing as Head of Household.

After all, this is where we will start by noting that he could have just made some easy choices as Head of Household. However, he is the one who actively decided that he did not want to do that. Instead, he opted to go ahead and nominate Ava, Kelley, and Keanu after spending almost 24 hours going back and forth about it. Morgan and Ashley both pushed him desperately to go after Lauren and he didn’t want to do it. He tried convincing Lauren to go up, both she wasn’t having it.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further Big Brother 27 updates!!

Now, we are in a spot where Lauren is not on the block and conceivably, could decide to use the Power of Veto in the event that she wins it. If that happens, she would force Vince to have to nominate one of the other Judges, and that would most likely be Ashley. The real entertaining scenario here is if Ashley wins the Veto and uses it; from there, he would have to actually pick between Morgan and Lauren and there would be a lot of chaos that comes with that, as well.

We recognize that Ava is probably Vince’s target but at the same time, we tend to think the house would get rid of either of his other two nominees first. They effectively have no real reason to want to keep either Kelley or Keanu around, mostly from a competition standpoint if nothing else.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother right now

What are you hoping to see over the rest of the day in the Big Brother 27 house?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







