Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Keanu, Vince get messy

The nomination ceremony is happening later today in the Big Brother 27 house — so what is ultimately going to happen?

Well, let’s just say that the longer this day is going on, the more messy things are gradually becoming. Vince seemed to be convinced by Morgan and Ashley to nominate Lauren alongside Kelley and Keanu, with them making an agreement that they would not vote out Lauren this week. Whether they hold true to that remain to be seen. It is a crazy move for him to not put up Ava directly when she is actually coming after him, but there may still be a larger plan.

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the day, though, is Keanu getting himself in trouble with Vince after making a joke yesterday after HoH lockdown. What he said pertaining to the Morgan / Vince relationship, and he claimed that this was Big Brother and not “Cheater Island.” Kelley eventually ran that back to Lauren, and Lauren eventually ran that back to Vince. Vince confronted Keanu about it today and was upset; Keanu admitted to it and apologized, later telling himself that it was a distasteful joke and if he gets up on the block, he has to live with the consequences.

Ultimately, Keanu later vented to Ashley that he’s getting blamed for a lot of comments when multiple people have been talking about Vince and Morgan for days on end now. He tried to plead his case later to Morgan. While this may be somewhat of a reason why he’s potentially hitting the block, the reality also is that he is a pretty significant threat at this point. If he makes it to the end, he is going to have votes due in part to his story.

