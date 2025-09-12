Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: All of Zingbot’s zings!

Last night in the Big Brother 27 house a new Head of Household was crowned — and beyond just that, Zingbot played a visit!

Let’s start with the game element of this first, as Vince won his third HoH of the season! This was a standard Q&A competition on some level — he was there close to the end with Ashley and Kelley and the moment Ashley lost, he realized he probably needed to win to keep Kelley from getting it. This puts him in a really tricky spot when it comes to his nominations moving forward.

So, what is he thinking? Well, Kelley and Ava are two obvious choices, as he realizes that both of them are coming for him on some level. Morgan is pushing hard for Lauren to go on the block and she’s done herself no favors by acting repeatedly like she would use the Veto on Ava if she wins it. We tend to think there is going to be a lot more waffling on all this, but Ava appears to be Vince’s target — though getting her out could prove tough.

Now, the zings

The most personal one is tied to Morgan, who was referred to by Zingbot as Vince’s “girlfriend” — the fallout lasted most of the night and was at times intense. (Morgan is worried that this will ruin her life.) Vince got one related to him crying, Keanu’s seems to be tied to hygiene, and Ava’s was about her fashion sense. Ashley was called forgettable for some reason, and Lauren boring. The only real mystery here is Kelley, but it seems as though whatever was said made her reasonably upset based on some of what we’ve seen on the feeds so far.

