Big Brother 27: Was Will, Ashley, or Keanu evicted?

Heading into tonight’s Big Brother 27 episode, it really felt like there was a singular storyline for Keanu. If he lost the BB Blockbuster, he would be heading over to jury. If he won, Will and Ashley would be subject to a vote.

On paper, it really did feel like Keanu still had everything going for him. The Blockbuster was the rope untangle, a competition that he had expressed hope in doing throughout the week. While you could argue that his bigger size would make him vulnerable in this, he’s also shown over time to be quite agile. Meanwhile, Will hurt himself doing BB Comics and Ashley last won a competition back during the start of the season.

So what actually happened here? Well, Keanu did win the Blockbuster and it honestly felt like that happened without any problem at all. This meant that Will and Ashley were the two who were up for a vote and in the end, the results here were pretty close. Ashley stayed, and Will was evicted in a 3-2 decision.

So how did Ashley stick around? Well, we give her a ton of credit, for starters, for the pretty compelling pitch that he made to Keanu. She was able to convince him that they could work together and through that, they set a nice foundation that they could build on. Also, Morgan realized that 1) she could work better with Ashley than Will and 2) she could work to get Vince on her side. Because he didn’t want to make her angry / upset twice within the same week, he sided with her despite there being a lot of indecision on the subject for a good span of time.

