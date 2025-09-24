Slow Horses season 5 episode 2 spoilers: Roddy’s interrogation

Following what you saw at the end of the Slow Horses season 5 premiere, do you want to learn more about what is to come?

First and foremost, let’s go ahead and note here that Roddy Ho may be in some pretty huge trouble and honestly, we do not know how else to view things at present. We are talking here about someone who has a girlfriend … but someone who is clearly up to no good. There is a part of us who does want the character to find real love someday, but he has to show that he is ready for it … and is he? That’s a subject of debate at this point given his actions.

Luckily for Roddy, we do think some people in Slough House are going to have his back … even if it does not feel that way at times.

Below, you can see the full Slow Horses season 5 episode 2 synopsis with more insight all about what lies ahead here:

An act of sabotage grinds London to a halt. Taverner interrogates Roddy. Coe is convinced a destabilization strategy is at play.

At this point in the show, it does feel already like there are a few different stories and variables at play … but here is a reminder that this is more or less the point here. It feels clear that the producers want you to be actively thinking a lot about if the political story is tied to what happened with Roddy — and the longer this mystery continues, the better the story ends up being. We are still hoping that this chapter can reach the high highs of season 3.

What do you most want to see moving into Slow Horses season 5 episode 2?

Beyond just that, what did you think about the premiere? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for more updates.

