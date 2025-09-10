Slow Horses season 5: More on Nick Mohammed role

Entering Slow Horses season 5 on Apple TV+, we are more than aware that there are a handful of things worthy of discussion. For the sake of this article, why not talk a little bit more about guest stars?

For those of you out there who love Ted Lasso, one of the more exciting things entering this particular chapter is getting to see Nick Mohammed step in for a role. We have known for a while that he would be a part of the Slough House world; however, it is only now that some exact specifics about his role are starting to become more clear.

Speaking per TVLine, director Saul Metzstein notes that Mohammed’s character is a politician, ” not maybe the greatest, loveliest, most honest, decent, upstanding politician to ever have been in England — although not the worst, either.” This certainly suggests that there is a sense of moral ambiguity with this guy, and trust us when we say that we are more than a little bit eager to see how all of this unfolds!

Beyond just this, we know that the net chapter of Slow Horses is already poised to feature a case that gets brought on, at least in party, by Roddy Ho’s new girlfriend — who may be carrying some secrets of her own. Meanwhile, there are going to be some opportunities to learn in here more as to why Jackson Lamb is the way that he is. Given that Gary Oldman remains the start of the series, we embrace each and every opportunity to get a little bit further into that — and why wouldn’t we, all things considered?

The series will be back in just a matter of weeks — with that, be prepared for a good time.

