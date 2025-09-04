Slow Horses season 5 trailer teases London blackout, more

The Slow Horses season 5 premiere is coming to Apple TV+ in just a matter of weeks — so why not celebrate with a new trailer?

If you head over to the link here now, you can take a just-released look at the next chapter of the Mick Herron adaptation, which is going to begin with some drama surrounding Roddy Ho of all people. Somehow, this is going to lead into a story that puts much of the city of London into some degree of danger.

Want to learn a little bit more, including the cast moving forward? Then take a look below:

In season five of “Slow Horses,” everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, the London Rules — cover your back — always apply.

The ensemble cast includes Academy Award nominee Kristin Scott Thomas, Emmy Award nominee Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Ruth Bradley, James Callis, Tom Brooke and Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce. Season five will also welcome “Ted Lasso” star Nick Mohammed as a special guest star.

Everything that we are seeing at this point more than excites us, mostly because the show’s trademark wit seems to still be here — along with a good bit of action. While Jackson Lamb often does tend to solve the case and move on, he has to do it while surrounded by a team of misfits who can barely get out of their own way.

