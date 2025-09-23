Billy Burke leaving Fire Country, CBS confirms in season 4 promo

Weeks before the Fire Country season 4 premiere arrives on CBS, the show has officially confirmed what many have speculated about for some time: Billy Burke is leaving the show, and his character of Vince has died.

If you head over to this link right now, you can see the full, extended preview that makes the news clear. You see Bode at his father’s funeral, where he indicates that he wants to do almost everything in his power for the rest of his life to live up to his legacy. This is a radical change for the show given that Vince was one of the most important characters; however, clearly the producers have decided that three seasons in, this is the time to introduce some radical changes.

As many of you may be aware at this point, Burke is not the only original cast member leaving Fire Country. After all, it was confirmed some time ago that Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela) is also departing the series. All signs point to her character getting some sort of proper farewell, and this will lead to Bode struggling with two important people being suddenly gone from his life. At least there is a chance for Gabriela to return someday, but when or if that happens remains to be seen.

For now, just go ahead and be prepared for a particularly emotional batch of episodes. At this point, it is really hard to see this situation as anything different. We’re sure that the drama will move past Vince’s death and onto other stories, but it is certainly the sort of thing that will linger in ways that are hard to predict.

