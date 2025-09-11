Fire Country season 4 premiere: Stephanie Arcila will appear

Even though Stephanie Arcila is now a series regular heading into Fire Country season 4, be assured of this: Gabriela is not gone entirely. As a matter of fact, you are going to be seeing her turn up in the first episode back this fall!

So what is the reason for it? Well, we tend to think that much is tied to a desire to give this character some sort of proper conclusion.

Speaking to TVLine, executive producer Tia Napolitano made it clear that there is a specific story being crafted to make the departure worthwhile:

“We wanted to write some beautiful ‘fan candy’ for our Gabriela fans, for our ‘Bohiela’ fans, and really service that character.”

Ultimately, we do not think that this will end up being a final goodbye for this character, either, as there may still be an open door for her to turn up at some point down the road — or, at the very least, that is what we’re hoping for. Is that really too much to ask?

Beyond the Gabriela exit…

Of course, we do tend to think the top priority in this first episode will be seeing how the show chooses to wrap up everything when it comes to Bode’s family. While it has been reported that Billy Burke is going to be departing the show, it has never been confirmed. While we would not be surprised if Vince does not survive the cliffhanger, that is something that we’ll need to wait and see before we get some sort of proper answers on it.

In the end, we tend to think that by the time we get to episode 2, we will be entering another era for the series.

