Chicago PD season 13 premiere spoilers: A look at ‘Consequences’

On October 1, you are going to have a chance to see the Chicago PD season 13 premiere on NBC. So what can we say about it?

Well, first and foremost, we should note here that the title for this episode is “Consequences” and just from looking at that lone, you can argue that there are some pretty interesting stories ahead. Voight has to figure out how to handle the aftermath of what happened with Reid at the end of last season. He has to figure out how to move forward, let alone see if Intelligence can come back together after they fell apart.

Below, you can see the full Chicago PD season 13 premiere synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

10/01/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Voight teams up with an unlikely ally to take a killer off the streets while fighting to bring his Intelligence unit back together. TV-14

We will be honest here in saying that there’s a near 0% chance that we end up seeing these characters separated for good? After all, what would the series be in the event that we did not see the camaraderie? We tend to think that we are going to be seeing some sort of reset coming for the show, which will allow the series to feel at least somewhat similar to what we’ve had over the years — with a few alterations here and there. Why in the world would the producers ever want to change things up?

Ultimately, just remember now that there is going to be a lot of different stories throughout the season — Voight’s hunt for a killer could be wrapped up in the premiere, or at least transfer over to a few others that we end up seeing over the course of time.

What do you want to see moving into Chicago PD season 13 when it airs?

