Chicago PD season 13 spoilers: Is Intelligence disbanded?

At the end of Chicago PD season 12, we saw bad news that signaled the end of Intelligence. Now, is that going to be the case in season 13?

Well, we know that the unit is the primary focus of the show and by virtue of that, you could probably argue rather easily that the gang would be back together quickly this fall. With that being said, the reality here may be a little more complicated.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Gwen Sigan notes that there will be a time jump at the start of the season; yet, at the same time, getting Intelligence back will not be easy:

“What we find is that Voight’s simple solution that he thought he had found was not so simple … So the team is actually disbanded and we are, in this first episode, exploring how the heck is he gonna get them back together? The bullpen has just been empty for a month, so it’s a very different feel to our start.”

We do tend to think there’s a good chance that the unit will be able to band together once more, but doing it is one of those situations that are easier said than done. There’s a chance that there could be some complications with the group reuniting, whether it be more oversight or different rules. Things have to be different in a way; the best seasons of even long-running procedurals like this are the ones where every single season stands out. Fingers crossed that we get a preview for what lies ahead, one that is chock full of action, drama, and a whole lot more.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Chicago PD right now, including more on what is ahead and a new member of the team

What are you most interested to see for Intelligence moving into Chicago PD season 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates very much ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







