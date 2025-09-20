Law & Order: SVU season 27: Details on first two episodes!

Can you believe that the Law & Order: SVU season 27 premiere is less than a week away? That is a crazy thing to consider but at the same time, that does not make it any less true. We are so ready to get back into the world of Olivia Benson once more.

In some ways, a lot of the NBC drama will be the same as you remember it — though there are some distinct changes, as well. Rollins is now going to be back around full-time and there is a new showrunner on board. We cannot speak yet to just how much these will fundamentally alter the fabric of the series, but doesn’t it feel like it will to a certain extent? It would honestly be weird if that was not the case.

Now, let’s just try and set the table further for what is next. If you look below, you can see synopses for the first couple of episodes…

Season 27 episode 1 “In the Wind” – 09/25/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : PREMIERE: Danger swirls around the squad as they investigate a suspect for rape and try to protect their key witness. A new chief of detectives puts Benson to the test. An off-duty Fin tries to stop an assault in progress. TV-14

Season 27 episode 2, “A Waiver of Consent” – 10/02/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : When a member of an elite social club is assaulted, Carisi must convince witnesses to come forward despite the club’s strict confidentiality rules. Chief Tynan offers Benson some extra help. Velasco is confronted with a surprising opportunity. TV-14

Ultimately, we do tend to think that the Kelli Giddish stories are being kept under lock and key for now. Strange as it may seem, not everyone out there is aware of her return as of yet!

