Law & Order: SVU season 27: Star talks Kelli Giddish return

Even though the premiere of Law & Order: SVU season 27 is still weeks away, there are 100% reasons for excitement.

So, where do we start off here? It is worth remembering first and foremost that there is a brand-new showrunner in Michele Fazekas who will hopefully bring a unique voice to some of the powerful stories ahead. Also, you’ve got the epic full-time return of Kelli Giddish as Amanda Rollins. If you had told us a couple of years ago that this would happen, we would have our fair share of doubts. However, now we are here and it is a cause for mass celebration! We’re also thrilled that a lot of the cast seems to feel the same exact way.

With all of this in mind, why not turn things over here to Ice-T? Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the longtime cast member expressed his excitement to have her back:

“I love Kelli. Kelli became a really close person to me. So when they said they were bringing her back, I was overwhelmed, happy.”

The actor / rapper also credited the fans for the move to bring Kelli back into the fold, as there was such a public outcry when it was originally announced she was leaving. The camaraderie with Fin, Rollins, and Benson was always next-level, and this will be a chance to have that once more. With that being said, we do imagine some new wrinkles and dimensions — we hardly imagine that anyone is going to want to repeat something that has already been done for the sake of doing it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

