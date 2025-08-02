Law & Order: SVU season 27: Christopher Meloni appearing

Just in case you wanted a little bit of nostalgia thrown in to Law & Order: SVU season 27, let’s just say we have it within!

In a series of posts on Instagram, Christopher Meloni confirmed that he will be back this season (at least early on) as Elliot Stabler, something a lot of longtime fans probably love. We know that he has teamed up with Mariska Hargitay here and there but at the same time, it still always feels like a treat.

If this was not enough for you, just know that Dann Florek is also going to be appearing early on; meanwhile, Give Me My Remote reported that both BD Wong and Dean Winters are also going to be making guest appearances this season, which means that in totality, we may be getting the most star-studded version of this show that we’ve ever seen — and of course, there is so always a chance that more people turn up before the season is over.

We are going to have to wait and still see what is happening when it comes to Meloni’s other show in Law & Order: Organized Crime, mostly because as of this writing, the jury is still very much out. We do think that the show appearing on NBC’s fall schedule is at least something that can inspiring a little bit of hope, mostly because giving the Peacock series’ fifth season more sampling feels like very much a good thing. Meloni does also have another role coming up from executive producer Dan Fogelman, but the plan with it is that it will be filming at a different point of the year.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

