Law & Order: SVU season 27: Mariska Hargitay on Benson, Stabler

Ever since Christopher Meloni first opted to return to the Law & Order franchise, there have been questions about Benson and Stabler. The two obviously have a closeness that is hard to replace; with that in mind, could they ever get together romantically?

While a lot of fans out there clearly would love something like this to happen, we know very well that this is hardly a guarantee that something will. What we can at least say is that this is something that Mariska Hargitay could be interested in … at least eventually.

Speaking in a new interview on the Call Her Daddy episode, Hargitay suggested that the two could get together on the last episode — but also went deeper into the idea of them being together in general:

“If it’s right. We’ll see when we get there. We are soulmates in a way. We are. And I think that. I mean, Chris has had a profound impact on my life, my artistry. I think we’ve had a big impact on each other. And so Olivia and Elliot are. But let’s see where the story takes us, you know?”

The premiere of Law & Order: SVU is slated to arrive on NBC this fall. Meanwhile, we are still waiting to see if Meloni’s Organized Crime ends up getting renewed for a season 6 over at Peacock. While we are cautiously optimistic that it will, we never like to draw too many big assumptions about the streaming world in general. After all, there are a lot of instances here where it is tough to call when streamers do not release viewership publicly.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

