Law & Order: SVU season 27 premiere date: June 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about Law & Order: SVU season 27 between now and the end of the month, including via an official premiere date?

We suppose that the first thing we really should note here is rather simple, and it is that we’ve actually heard more news on the Mariska Hargitay series as of late than you would expect for it being the offseason. After all, it has already been confirmed that Kelli Giddish is going to be returning full-time as Amanda Rollins; meanwhile, Michele Fazekas (Gen V) is set to be the first female showrunner in the history of the story. We are curious already to see if anything looks different through her storytelling lens.

Let’s get back to the subject of a premiere date for a moment. Will some more news come out? Of course, we would love it and yet, it is not guaranteed for at least the month. Our general hope is that you are going to hear something more before the midway point of July, but that’s mostly based on what NBC and other broadcast networks have done over the years. Insofar as we can tell, there is no real reason to change that.

As for when we could start to see the first substantial previews for what lies ahead, our feeling there is to keep your eyes peeled around the end of August or early September. There will be opportunities then to really start the promotion — and for those wondering, we’d be pretty darn shocked if we did not see Rollins featured heavily there. It is another way to make a campaign pop versus the past couple of years!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

