Law & Order: SVU season 27: Star on Kelli Giddish return

For those who have not heard as of yet, there are some big changes coming to Law & Order: SVU for season 27. After all, Kelli Giddish is now back! You are going to see a lot more of Amanda Rollins after a couple of seasons that she has appeared here and there.

Now, we know already that star Mariska Hargitay never wanted to see Giddish depart in the first place. Because of this, we tend to think that she is more than a little bit happy that she is back.

In a new interview with Deadline, here is some of what Hargitay (who is an executive producer as well as a star) had the following to say about the Rollins return:

“She is a formidable actress and an incredibly creative partner and has been such a joy and huge part of the fabric of SVU. I love her, and I love acting with her and co-creating with her, and it feels like home with her. So I am ecstatic about her return.”

Ultimately, we do tend to think that come this summer, we will hear a little bit more about her big return to the show — and for good reason. We also wonder if incoming showrunner Michele Fazekas (Gen V) already has some plans for how the character will come back, as that would not be something that shocks us at all.

Will the return of Rollins also inspire some other familiar faces to come back to the show? There is always a chance of that, but we cannot sit here and say that anything is close to a sure thing. Never say never.

What do you think about Kelli Giddish coming back to Law & Order: SVU for season 27?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

