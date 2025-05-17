Law & Order: SVU season 27: Kelli Giddish returning as regular

As you would imagine at this point, there are a lot of things to be excited about with Law & Order: SVU season 27 — even if there are big changes, as well.

For those who are not aware at this point, there are some cast members departing; yet, there are some notable arrivals! You are going to be seeing the arrival of Gen V alum Michele Fazekas as showrunner, marking the first woman ever in that post in the history of the show. Meanwhile, there is also the official news surrounding Kelli Giddish’s return.

The news surrounding Giddish’s full-time return as Amanda Rollins has been out there for a couple of days, but there is something about it that still does remain so validating. Some of that is simply tied to the idea that once upon a time, it felt like it was not going to happen. However, it is also clear that Mariska Hargitay never wanted her to be gone from the show full-time, and it is thrilling that there was something done to make her return.

Now as we do look towards Law & Order: SVU season 27, it feels like this could be the most nostalgic season in a while. You have Benson, Fin, and Carisi still around and now, you are adding Rollins back to the mix. While we know that there have been a lot of other characters to come and go on the show over the years, we do tend to think that these four represent the core of this current era of the show. This season could feel both new (thanks to Fazekas being at the helm) and then also pretty familiar — a rare combination.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

