Law & Order: SVU season 27 premiere date hopes over at NBC

Following what you see tonight on NBC, it only makes sense to want something when it comes to a Law & Order: SVU season 27 premiere date. So what more can we say now?

First and foremost, let’s just start off by noting here that there is going to be more of the show. Not only that, but it was made clear today that you will also be seeing Kelli Giddish is going to be returning as a series regular. There is a lot to look forward to, especially if you are big fans of a certain era of the series that thankfully, does not feel like too long ago all things considered.

So as we do look towards season 27 now, we do tend to think that we’re going to be seeing Mariska Hargitay and company back come late September or early October, mostly due to the fact that this is one of those shows that tends to start off around the same time every single year. We hope that we are going to be seeing once more a hefty amount of episodes featuring stories that are powerful, gripping, and also feature some big name guest stars. This is not a show that needs to change all that much when it comes to its central mission.

One thing that we can certainly say at this point is that there is a different voice leading the show in general, as Michele Fazekas is poised to become the first female showrunner in the history of the series. She has a long history of producing good TV and within that, it is our general feeling that there are some great things still to come here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

