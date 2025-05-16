Law & Order season 25 premiere date hopes over at NBC

Following the events of the season 24 finale, is there more that can be said when it comes to a Law & Order season 25 premiere date? What more lies ahead for the franchise?

Of course, there are a lot of big-time questions that we should be thinking about when it comes to this cast, as there could very well be changes. That is, after all, just something that we have seen from the world of Wolf Entertainment many times over the years. That is without even getting into the fact that this is an era where a lot of TV shows are dealing with some pretty major budget cuts. Something more could happen there, so be attuned of that for most of the summer.

So when exactly will the show be returning? Think along the lines of late September or early October, around the same time in which the show typically comes back for more. It is once more going to air new episodes alongside SVU and beyond that, the shows will now be paired with The Hunting Party as opposed to Found, which has been canceled after a couple of seasons.

The most important thing moving into the new season is simply that the producers continue to find some interesting ways to stay relevant. Law & Order is one of those shows that always does seem interested in trying to rip from the headlines, and we are certain that this will remain the case here. Along the way, though, can we also learn more about some of the characters? It still does feel as though there is room for a little bit of backstory, even in the midst of what we would say is an established framework for a story like this.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

