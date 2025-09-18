Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Full Double Eviction preview

In just a matter of hours, we are going to be seeing the full Big Brother 27 Double Eviction show play out — so what lies ahead?

Well, first and foremost, here is a reminder that Kelley, Keanu, and Lauren are on the block and that is a fascinating starting-off point for what is ahead. Depending on what happens in the Blockbuster, this is a rare instance where any houseguest on the block will end up going home.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further reality TV updates!

First Eviction Scenarios – If Kelley wins Blockbuster, then Keanu likely goes. Morgan and Ashley will vote to evict Lauren, which would force Vince to break a tie (and probably lose Keanu’s vote in the process). Meanwhile, if Keanu wins, Lauren most likely goes. Finally, if Lauren wins, Kelley will leave the game, with Vince once again serving as the tiebreaker vote.

Second Eviction Scenarios – So much here is dependent on the Head of Household. Keanu is an easy target, and the whole reason Ashley / Morgan do not want him gone in the first eviction is to target him here. Morgan is going to be a huge target for a lot of people, and there are some scenarios in which Vince ends up leaving the game, as well.

The only people who are most likely safe through the Double Eviction at this point are Ashley and Ava. It is really hard to imagine any scenario where the two of them end up being okay, but this is a universe where a lot of stuff could still happen depending on what direction some of the arguments go in. It does not appear as though a Blockbuster is coming during the Double, but the trade-off at this point is that every single person is going to be competing in the Veto.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the Big Brother 27 live feeds right now

What is your dream scenario entering tonight’s Big Brother 27 eviction show?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







