Gen V season 3: Show EP on uncertain future

We are now three episodes into Gen V season 2 and at this point, we are hopeful that there is a lot of awesome stuff ahead. However, at the same time we are more than aware there is some long-term uncertainty still. The fifth season of The Boys premiering next year is the final one, so what is going to happen after that?

Well, we remain hopeful that the college-set spin-off could continue. However, at the same time, it certainly is unclear what form that would take.

Speaking in a recent interview with Deadline, showrunner Michele Fazekas seemed to have an idea as to what could be coming up next:

That is an excellent question that I don’t know that anybody can answer right now.

One thing that adds a little more uncertainty right now is that Fazekas is working now on the upcoming season of SVU. This means that her own schedule is going to be a little bit more complicated.

For the time being, the biggest thing that we will say is that we just enjoy the overall universe and we are happy to watch it for as long as possible. Beyond these two shows, we are aware of the fact that there is a prequel ahead in Vought Rising. Beyond just that, we also have The Boys: Mexico, a series that has been in development for a long time. We’ll have to wait and see if it gets a formal green light.

Hopefully, we are just going to be seeing some news on a third season of Gen V before it wraps; if nothing else, that’s a great way to put us out of our collective misery.

Do you think there is a good chance that a Gen V season 3 ends up happening?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

