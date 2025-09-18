Gen V season 2 episode 4: What’s next for Emma, Sam?

As we get prepared for Gen V season 2 episode 4 (let alone the rest of the season), of course there is so much to think about.

So, what is the proper place to start off in this piece? Well, we know that relationships do define this series in a pretty real way. For Marie, there is the feelings that she has (and could continue to have) for Jordan. While they may have disagreements, luckily the two remain as a part of the good guys. That can’t exactly be said for Emma and Sam. She did everything she could to try and help him in season 1, only for it to all fall apart. Sam is a tragic character in a lot of ways, but she can’t sacrifice everything for the sake of him!

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Lizze Broadway herself went into what the dynamic is like:

Have you heard of “Manchild” by Sabrina Carpenter? Cue that over every Sam and Emma scene in season two, please. Emma isn’t healed when she comes back. This girl spent nine months in prison and comes out, and shit hits the fan really quickly. There’s not much time to reflect on Sam. She’s just kind of thrown right in in the beginning, and then into seeing that Sam’s moved on with Justine, the bully. If she saw a different Sam, the conversation would be different, but because she meets a completely different person — she doesn’t even recognize who he is most of the time for the first two episodes, or even three.

Ultimately, we are really just happy at this point to see Emma’s evolution this season. She has to fight more for herself and what she believes in — and there are some major threats. Is there a chance that Cipher is the biggest one? You can easily argue that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

