America’s Got Talent results: Did Jessica Sanchez make finale?

Tonight NBC aired its latest America’s Got Talent results show and within that, we had a chance to see the entire roster for the finale.

If you needed a quick reminder here, let’s start off with noting that there are multiple acts who have automatically made it to the finale thanks to the Golden Buzzer. Consider the likes of Steve Ray Ladson, Mama Duke, Micah Palace, and Team Recycled. Everyone else who advanced from the quarterfinals had a chance to compete for a spot in the finale this week.

So, who made it through tonight? Chris Turner, Sirca Marea, Jessica Sanchez, Light Wire, Leo High School Choir and Jourdan Blue. We’re still bummed that Mastermind did not get a chance to be in the semifinals after making it through to this point.

We do at least think that we are in a spot right now where there are a lot of different possible winners for the season and at this point, it really does not feel like any one person is in the driver’s seat over anyone else. We would say that this is a rather unique situation for that very reason but we are rather curious to see just where everything goes. Sanchez does have an audience thanks in part to her American Idol days (plus her first season on the NBC talent competition). Also, she has a great story at this point that really does feel like it could back up a lot of what she has been doing beyond just her vocal talent.

Luckily, we are going to be able to see some of these finale performances soon — and let’s just hope they live up to the hype.

