America’s Got Talent 20: Who advanced, show #3?

Tonight’s America’s Got Talent live show gave us a great chance to learn about three more acts who made it through to the live shows. Who were they, and what did they bring to the table? As per usual, there is a lot to get into here.

First and foremost, though, let’s start with a reminder that there were three acts who got a chance to move on following Micah Palace getting the Golden Buzzer last night. We felt coming into where we were tonight that Jessica Sanchez was a lock, mostly because 1) she is an amazing singer and 2) she has a large following that stems from her being on American Idol and also AGT back at the very beginning. Her being pregnant is only adding to the story at this point.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further reality TV updates!

Now as for her joined her, this is where we do share the good news for Mastermind, easily the best magic act this season — even if the whole ordeal does feel rather similar to Britain’s Got Talent act X from the past. We would argue that through the next two shows, there is a chance that the technology-based magician could be a significant winner threat. There have been, after all, winners who have come from this realm before.

Finally, we have freestyle rapper Chris Turner. He is an unbelievably fun guy to watch, but we do have a hard time thinking that he is going to be the recipient of the grand prize. This is the sort of thing that can be harder to impress the longer it goes, unless he does manage to make things somewhere close to the level that we saw both in the audition and also last night.

Related – Be sure to get some other thoughts about last night’s America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer

Who did you want to see advance this week on America’s Got Talent?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







