America’s Got Talent: Micah Palace receives Golden Buzzer!

We knew that at some point on tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode, we were going to get a Golden Buzzer. With that, Micah Palace delivered!

Now, you can argue with whether or not this was the right choice — but that is mostly due to the sheer amount of content that there was tonight. Also, remember that the judge who pressed it tonight in Simon Cowell is often going to have musical leanings. This is a reminder that in the end, a lot of the judges have their own interests and personal leanings, and not all of these are going to be altogether easy to predict.

Now if we had another theory that is worth sharing at present, it is simply this: Sometimes, Golden Buzzers can be used to help acts that could’ve faced more danger otherwise. Micah is talented, but is he Golden Buzzer worthy? Would he have made it to the next round without this? A lot of that is worth wondering.

In the end, if you love Micah you’re going to have another chance to vote for him come the finale. If you like some of the other acts more, there is a chance that you’ll have to pick them to move forward to the semifinals. The way that this show operates this season is one where there are multiple acts who are going to get some sort of additional chance to move forward. This isn’t a situation where just a couple of people from a specific show are moving forward and that is more or less it.

What do you think about Micah Palace getting a Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent tonight?

Do you think this was the right choice, or were there some people more deserving in your mind? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates soon.

