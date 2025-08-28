America’s Got Talent 20 results: Who advanced from live show 2?

The second America’s Got Talent results show aired tonight — so who exactly ended up advance to the next round?

Well, if you watched the show last night, then you saw that Mama Duke got the Golden Buzzer — she is fun, but the reaction to this has been pretty divisive through a good percentage of the internet. From here, though, the rest of the country actually had a pretty tough decision to make — what sort of acts do they actually want to put through to the next round?

Well, here is what we can tell you for the time being: Bay Melnick Virgolino, Leo High School Choir, and Unreal are the three who move on. Meanwhile, the following acts all ended up going home: Alan Simonov, Alex Zinger, Ben Hightower, Boston Dynamics, Duo Stardust, EDT Dance Dance, and Jonglissimo.

Are any of these departures that shocking? Well, our assessment right now is not so much. We would say that Boston Dynamics was the most notable act from the auditions, but they had fame before the show and when you think about it, that act is as much a product demonstration as it is anything. We tend to think that Unreal may have actually had the best performance out of everyone on Tuesday, so them moving forward may be positioning them to have a legitimate chance of winning — though it is still a little bit early and by virtue of that, it may take some time before we see who the real favorite is.

After all, of the acts that we’ve mentioned here, Mama Duke is the only one who at this point, has already booked a ticket to the finale thanks to the Golden Buzzer.

What did you think about the America’s Got Talent results this week?

