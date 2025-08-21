America’s Got Talent 20: Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras eliminated

We knew that the latest America’s Got Talent episode was going to feature some big eliminations, even if there was good news, as well.

First and foremost here, let’s just begin here by noting that Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras was the most well-known act entering this part of the combination. However, at the same exact time he was criticized by Simon Cowell last night and the group was eliminated. Now, the Vanderpump Rules alum may need another gig, whether it be for music or for reality TV.

As for who ended up moving into the next round, the Golden Buzzer went to Steve Ray Ladson. Meanwhile, Sirca Marea, LightWire, and Jourdan Blue were al declared safe tonight. Those three are going to be a part of the show moving into the Semifinals. Meanwhile, Steve is going to be a part of the upcoming finale — that much has been confirmed already!

Of this group, Steve may actually be the most likely to win the whole thing when you consider the popularity of musicians / singers on the show in general. LightWare is the sort of act who often does make the finale but at the same, rarely ever takes home the actual prize. They could surprise but, in the end, we find it best to never be openly optimistic about such things. For all of them moving forward, we really do think that it is just going to be about what happens with their next performance.

Now, let’s sit back and remember that there are three more quarterfinal shows and by virtue of that, there is room for a lot more when it comes to performances.

