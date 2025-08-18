America’s Got Talent: How season 20 live shows will work

Tomorrow night on NBC, you are going to see the America’s Got Talent season 20 live shows kick off — so how exactly will they work?

Well, as you would expect, there are a number of different things worth noting here — and it begins with the fact that there are 44 acts left in the competition at present. They will perform in four separate quarterfinal shows, and within each show, the judges will have a Golden Buzzer. Their choice will automatically move forward to the finale, which is set to begin on September 23.

So what happens with the other acts? Well, an additional three acts from each quarterfinals will move on to a special semifinal show airing on September 16. There, they will be one more Golden Buzzer from the judges, and an additional five acts will advance to the finale. There will then also be a wildcard, meaning that 11 acts will take place in the final round of the season.

Is all of this a bit confusing? Sure but at the same time, we’re glad that a semifinal round even exists. Two rounds of live shows feels far too short for a series like this, especially when you remember that there were around a million different auditions that we saw over the course of the summer. The only thing that we want from the winner this season is someone with staying power — and of course, someone who can have some measure of a career performing in Vegas. This is why Mat Franco and Terry Fator are easily two of the most successful champs in the history of the show. You’ve also got some non-winners like Tape Face and Piff the Magic Dragon who have had their fair share of success, as well.

