America’s Got Talent 20: Did Tom Sandoval make live shows?

We know that the America’s Got Talent season 20 live shows are going to arrive a little bit later this month. With that, let’s get into one of the more notable inclusions. Did Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras actually make it to the next round?

Admittedly, we will say that a part of us firmly expected that Tom was going to be one-and-done, almost like this was a brief advertisement for his band and that he would not be back. He’s also someone who has done a lot of other reality TV and his schedule has to be at least somewhat packed, right?

Well, here is the thing: On last night’s America’s Got Talent episode it was officially confirmed that Sandoval’s band will be a part of the live shows, and you will see him alongside a lot of other notable acts. This includes the likes of Boston Dynamics (the robot dancers), Mama Duke, and also choirs, singers, comedians, and a whole lot more. There are 44 acts making it to the next round and odds are, you are aware already of the fact that only a small handful will eventually make it to the finale.

For those wondering, we’d be pretty surprised if Sandoval wins or even makes it to the final round. He does have his fans, but we’re also talking here about one of the most polarizing people in all of reality TV history. Why would we have confidence in his ability to stick around? Traditionally, the acts who fare the best are likable universally and beyond just that, are often either young singers or magic acts. Traditionally animal acts do well, but there are less of them around this season.

