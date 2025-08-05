America’s Got Talent video: The Osso Brothers do hand-balancing

Tonight on NBC you are going to have a chance to see another America’s Got Talent episode — why not celebrate with the Osso Brothers?

One of the things that is so unique about this hand-balancing duo is that they are technically still teenagers — by virtue of that, you would expect that they would be a little bit green or unpolished. As it turns out, though, that is not necessarily the case. They are strong, sophisticated, and they even have a goal to bring their acrobatic sport to the masses — and even the Olympics?

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new America’s Got Talent sneak preview that is all about the Osso Brothers, who originally hail from Kazakhstan but now live in Los Angeles. We have seen some similar acts like this before and with that in mind, we are hardly going to sit here and say that this is somewhat of a revelation. However, these acts are always fun to watch since there is so much athleticism and skill behind it. It is easy to figure why the brothers get a standing ovation and beyond just that, we tend to think they are a shoo-in for the live shows.

Now, the two just have to figure out how to make their performance even bigger and more theatrical — right now they feel like a great part of a larger act, but with more work, you can easily see them becoming a little bit more of a headliner. That is something that they have the luxury of time to figure out — it is a hard thing to have perfected when you are so young.

