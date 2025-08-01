America’s Got Talent video: See B Unique Crew audition!

On Tuesday night you will see a new America’s Got Talent episode — so why not see B Unique Crew perform right now?

If you head over to the link here, you can see this small dance crew hit the stage with what is a pretty fantastic performance from this group that has major Spider-Man vibes, and also utilizes some technology that harkens back to the days of former champion Kenichi Ebina. What’s also fun here is that there is a built-in dance rivalry between them and Unreal, who got a Golden Buzzer on the show already this season. (One of B Unique’s members was previously a part of it.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more reality TV videos now!

We will be honest here and say that we actually think that B Unique is better — even though they are both great — mostly because we love the body contortions and the way in which the tech is incorporated here. It is a little bit easier to imagine this being an act that could sell immediately in Las Vegas and we have a lot of faith it improve even more in the live shows.

Now that we’ve said all of this, it does feel like high time we pose the following question: What in the world is Simon Cowell thinking? He has in here what we would consider to be an absolutely baffling take in that this performance is for some reason too small for him. We honestly like that there are not a ton of people performing on stage here, mostly due to the fact that it is more based on technique and nobody gets lost. Also, we tend to think of this almost more as something to set the table, and there will be some more opportunities to see a little bit more of it down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more recent America’s Got Talent highlights

What do you think about B Unique Crew and their America’s Got Talent audition?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming that you do not want to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







