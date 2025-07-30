America’s Got Talent: Goldie Hen, Alexa Morales close show

Just judging by the way that Alexa Morales was introduced on America’s Got Talent, it would be easy to predict performance. After all, she’s won a Grammy! You could argue that she was going to be the classic case of an amazing singer who just got lost in the shuffle over the years and was ready for her spotlight now.

So, was that what we got? Not exactly. Alexa introduced herself in a normal outfit and then, came out dressed like a were-fox. This was one of the crazier auditions that we’ve seen and honestly. It lasted all of a few seconds before it was over.

Then, we had Goldie Hen. After the were-fox that was Alexa, it felt like the judges were ready for this to be a total dud. After all, you had someone wearing a chicken mask and a cheesy story. However, at the same time the act here was actually … good? Also … surprising? This was a hula-hoop balance act that eventually incorporated someone else also wearing a chicken mask.

Goldie Hen? Total camp, and an act that was so much better and funnier than you would initially assume. It also spiced up an act that we have probably seen in some other forms on the show before. We appreciate the creativity here! Yet, at the same time, it does remain to be seen if there is going to be any way for her to surprise people after this performance.

Perhaps the biggest fan of the entire act was Simon Cowell, who was laughing hysterically after the act was over. He also was the vote who managed to send Goldie through to the next round, as Sofia Vergara shockingly voted no.

What did you think about how America’s Got Talent closed with Alexa Morales and Goldie Hen?

