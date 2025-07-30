America’s Got Talent: Evelyn Errante sings ‘Defying Gravity’

Is it clear that we’ve heard the best singer on America’s Got Talent in Evelyn Errante? Well, at least, the 13-year old is a contender.

One of the things that we’ll say about Evelyn right away is that unlike a lot of young singers on the show, she was not lacking in confidence. She came onstage obviously happy to be there, and made it clear what she wanted to do with her career — she loves musical theater and wants to be on Broadway before eventually heading to the mainstream. It makes sense, therefore, that she sang “Defying Gravity” from Wicked. This would’ve been iconic even before the movie came out but at this point, it is abundantly clear that she nailed it. Her voice is incredible and she hit just about every high note you could have imagined.

Here’s the crazy thing: Why did Howie Mandel say no? Well, it really just comes down to him not liking musical theater. Simon Cowell admitted that he didn’t love the song, but he recognized her ambition and that was enough for her to move forward.

Personally, this is one of the easiest “yes” votes we’ve had in our head all season. It’s true that musical theater isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but you can say the same thing about ballet or sideshow acts. If you are great at the category of talent you are in, you should very much advance. America can then decide whether or not they want Evelyn to make it to the end of the season, and there could be a debate there based on talent.

When it comes to what Evelyn wants to do with her life, we’ll say this with 100% confidence: If she keeps working like this, she’s going to make it to Broadway eventually.

What do you think about Evelyn Errante’s performance of America’s Got Talent tonight?

