High Potential season 2 episode 2 spoilers: ‘Checkmate’

After the premiere tonight on ABC, it only makes sense to want more insight on High Potential season 2 episode 2. What all can we say now?

Well, first and foremost, it already feels like “Checkmate” is the sort of story that is going to bring the Game Maker (David Giuntoli) front and center … and that is exciting to us personally. We are talking about the closest thing the Kaitlin Olson series has to a Moriarty, and of course we want to see them embrace that whenever they can. This show is always going to have its procedural elements but the more that you can mix that in with long-term stories, the better.

Below, you can see the full High Potential season 2 episode 2 synopsis below — it does a good job of setting up what is ahead:

As the Major Crimes team desperately seek answers amidst a string of unresolved crimes, Morgan suspects the Game Maker is responsible. Meanwhile, Daphne and Oz set out to find Roman, and Elliot prepares a surprise act for his school’s talent show.

Some of the personal stuff mentioned here is your reminder that the more things change on this show, the more they stay the same. The personal plots are still there because the producers want you to stay invested in the personal lives of these characters. If that does not happen, what is really the point of the show? It really just becomes every single other mystery out there, and there is a reason why the first season became such a critical and commercial success in a short period of time. We have a hard time seeing that change.

