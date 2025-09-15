High Potential season 2 spoilers: Meet the new boss

The High Potential season 2 premiere is slated to arrive on ABC on tomorrow night — why not set the stage for it now?

Of course, it goes without saying that there is going to be a lot of drama from the get-go with the Kaitlin Olsen series, with a lot of it being tied to the fact that the Game Maker is going to be featured following the season 1 finale. Dealing with this is one obstacle that Morgan is going to have to deal with. Another, meanwhile, is taking on a new boss in Captain Wagner played by Shameless alum Steve Howey. What is he going to bring to the table?

Speaking on this subject to TV Insider, showrunner Todd Harthan notes that High Potential is not looking to just do the standard crime-TV trope of a new leader coming in and shaking up the team. There are other things that make

“He’s a bit of a chameleon and he develops these relationships with each respective character that have their own DNA. And that’s what’s been fun to write to … So, I think right away when Steve lands in our world, you’re going to start to see these dynamics that he has with each perspective character. And that’s kind of the fun disruption that happens in the bullpen.”

Ultimately, we tend to think that a show like this is going to take its time introducing us to this character, whether it means learning some of his backstory or what else he could bring to the table on a case-by-case basis. We do not think that there are plans for this to end anytime soon, so why not just savor some of the individual moments as they come up?

