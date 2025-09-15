When Calls the Heart season 13 premiere date: September update

For those who are not currently aware, When Calls the Heart season 13 is currently in production — so when will we see it?

Well, first and foremost, let’s kick things off here with a reminder here that this is a show that tends to come around on an annual basis. Hallmark values it, and lucky this is one of those series that can be turned around really fast. We get a lot of stories pretty quickly, and we know that this chapter is bringing a ton of emotional stuff to the table. Take, for starters, Elizabeth doing everything that she can to help Little Jack almost right away. She will have Nathan and Allie by her side, and we tend to think that all of Hope Valley is going to be rallying around her in some shape or form.

Now, let’s go ahead and get into the big question about whether or not premiere-date news is coming this month. It would be lovely but for now, we tend to think that a little bit more patience is going to be required. The best-case scenario with When Calls the Heart is that it premieres at some point in January. If that proves to be the case, there is a legitimate chance that we are stuck waiting until at least November or December to get some exact details. Hallmark does not have to rush anything along here, as they know that viewers are going to be coming back no matter what.

One other thing to celebrate at present is the oh-so-simple fact that there is no evidence that season 13 is going to be the final one. At this point, we tend to think this could stick around as long as Erin Krakow and everyone involved really wants for it to.

