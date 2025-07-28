When Calls the Heart season 13 tease all about smiles

For those who have not been made aware, filming for When Calls the Heart season 13 is currently underway. What more can we say?

Well, getting major specifics about the plot for the next chapter is not going to be easy to do and personally, the best thing we can hope for is just a small smattering of details here and there. That includes something more from star and executive producer Erin Krakow, who has presented a rather happy reminder of the state of things with Elizabeth and Nathan on the next chapter.

If you head over to Krakow’s official Instagram now, you can see a preview that indicates more of what we’re talking about here. In it, she and Kevin McGarry (who plays Nathan) give the biggest smile imaginable. Does this mean that happy times are ahead for the two? We hope so, but we’ve also seen so much of the show and know that very few things are certain.

Coming int the next chapter of When Calls the Heart, we tend to think that most of the top story here is going to revolve all around making sure that Little Jack is okay; Elizabeth and Nathan are both traveling to insure that he has the insulin that he needs. We do not tend to think that they would be gone from Hope Valley for long, though, largely due to the fact that so much of this show is about community, and watching a lot of these people work through struggles together. If there are challenges, the group often gets through most of them collectively.

Hopefully, even more filming teases are going to surface over the course of the months ahead…

