Alien: Earth season 1 episode 7 promo: Leaving Neverland?

In a handful of days we are going to have a chance to see Alien: Earth season 1 episode 7 over on FX and Hulu. Do you want to learn more about it now?

Well, it does feel at this point we’ve reached the spot in the season where almost everything is hitting the fan. After all, Wendy and the other Lost Boys are realizing more and more that it is not safe in Neverland … even if that’s been clear to us for a while. Can they actually get away, or will Boy or someone else pull out some stops to keep it from happening?

If you head over to the link here right now,, you can see more of the actual preview for what lies ahead, one that directly indicates just how messy and chaotic the story is going to be from here on out. This is where we may be able to learn a little bit more about where Kirsh’s allegiance really lies, which is certainly something we’ve been looking forward to seeing. It also is enough to make us wonder what a possible season 2 could look like. Are a lot of these characters going to be elsewhere?

Now, all of this is without even mentioning some of the aliens themselves. It may go without saying, but we do feel pretty strongly that they are all going to have some sort of role in the story before things wrap up. Also, we’re going to get some of the old-school alien vibes that we’ve had a chance to see Noah Hawley do for most of the season.

What do you most want to see moving into Alien: Earth season 1 episode 7?

Do you think we are going to end with a finale cliffhanger? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

