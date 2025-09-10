Alien: Earth season 1 episode 7 spoilers: Last before finale

As we get prepared for Alien: Earth season 1 episode 7 on Hulu next week, there are many different things worth breaking down. Where do we start?

Well, we suppose that the most important order of business here could also be considered the saddest: This is the penultimate installment of the season. How has time gone so fast with these characters? FX only ordered eight episodes and while there is a good chance for a season 2, it remains unclear how long we are going to be stuck waiting to see it. Let’s just hope that moving into the end of the season, we do really see an expansion of almost everything across the board, whether it be the characters or even the corporations that are a driving force for a lot of what we’ve come to know and appreciate. We know that the movies serve as somewhat of a roadmap but at the same time, it still feels like there is a chance for surprises along the way.

Below, you can see the full Alien: Earth season 1 episode 7 synopsis with more insight on what’s ahead:

An escape plan is hatched leading to a breaking of factions, betrayals, and a shocking confrontation.

Of course, we imagine that some of the biggest set pieces of the entire season are coming in the final episodes — and why in the world wouldn’t they? If you are creator Noah Hawley or anyone on the team at this point, the hope has to be that you’re setting the stage in a huge way for the finale — this season already has a lot of people watching, but has it even hit its ceiling? Despite everything we’ve had a chance to enjoy, we would argue that the answer to this is no.

