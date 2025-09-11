The Morning Show season 4 spoilers: The current events approach

The premiere of The Morning Show season 4 is going to arrive on Apple TV+ and at this point, we understand those wondering about the content. What is the story of this season really about?

Well, we are happy to have a little more insight on that now, and that includes just how the series is going to handle the election of 2024 — which is when this season was set. We had heard a long time ago that this would be a part of the story in some way, but it turns out to be more of a tangential inclusion than a direct one.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter all about this subject, here is what executive producer and director Mimi Leder had to say:

“We did not touch the election — this season ends right before the election. Our show is not about elections; our show is about the world, about AI, about deepfakes, about environmental tragedies. It’s about democracy. It’s about journalists in jeopardy, journalists under threat, and our main theme this season is trust — who can you trust?”

With this in mind, it feels like this season is poised to be character-specific more so than anything else — with a lot of topics thrown in there that continue to draw headlines. AI is something that generates conversation across all industries, so we are hardly shocked that it could be a focus here.

We’ve said this before but more so than seeing this series cover a particular topic, we really just need a lot of episodes where Bradley and Alex share a lot of scenes together. Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston are the heart of the series and yet, they were apart far too often for our liking in season 3.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Morning Show right now

What are you most excited to see moving into The Morning Show season 4 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







