The Morning Show season 4 trailer: Is Alex being set up?

The fourth season of The Morning Show is currently set to premiere on Apple TV+ come September 17, and we now know more about what is ahead.

So, where do we start things off here? Well, we know that big changes are going to be at the center of what is ahead for Reese Witherspoon and the rest of the cast. Bradley, for example, may be looking to start over in a lot of ways after going to the FBI with her brother. Is she an independent journalist now? Or, is there a legitimate chance here that she finds her way back to the UBA universe? A lot of that may be difficult now for a lot of reasons, including the oh-so-simple fact that she may be reporting on some of her former colleagues.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reactions and reviews!

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a larger look at what is ahead courtesy of a newly-released trailer, and that also shows Alex Levy trying to handle a post-merger transition and beyond that, her new gig as a media mogul. She is going to face a lot of challenges, including perhaps a few that she is not even prepared for. Take, for example, the simple fact here that she may have let people go.

Then, it may start to become all the more apparent here that she is being sabotaged by someone or something. Is she being set up here — and if so, by who? That’s another mystery that you have to wonder about for now.

In general, we just hope that this season is topical, but also allows Bradley and Alex to spend more time together. This was one of the big issues we had with season 3.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Morning Show right now, including some other chatter about the future

What do you most want to see moving into The Morning Show season 4 when it arrives?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







