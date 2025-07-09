The Morning Show season 4 teaser shows Bradley, Alex return

With the premiere of The Morning Show season 4 coming to Apple TV+ on September 17, isn’t it high time for the promo tour to begin? Luckily, the streaming service agrees, and that is why we are happy to have new things to share today!

Take, for example, the new season 4 key art above, one that does continue to show that Bradley and Alex mean just as much business as they always have. This poster is hardly surprising and yet, it still piques our curiosity when it comes to Reese Witherspoon’s character for one simple reason: How is she getting back into the news business again? After covering up the truth around her brother Hal’s presence at January 6, you could easily argue that she was going to be a persona non grata for some time.

Well, here’s the thing — there is a pretty massive time jump coming, as The Morning Show season 4 synopsis below indicates:

Season four of “The Morning Show” opens in spring 2024, almost two years after the events of season three. With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America. In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real? Along with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, the star-studded season four ensemble cast includes Billy Crudup, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, Nestor Carbonell, Mark Duplass, Greta Lee, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Boyd Holbrook and returning fan-favorite Jon Hamm.

You can see a teaser for the new season as well, but it is more atmospheric than anything else — a proper trailer is likely to arrive at some point in late August. Hopefully, there will be a reason for Bradley and Alex to work together more — that was a huge flaw with season 3.

