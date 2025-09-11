Criminal Minds Evolution season 19 premiere date: September update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about Criminal Minds Evolution season 19 before the month has concluded?

As you would imagine, there is a lot of great stuff to get into here … but we really should start with the fact that production has been ongoing as of late. We are lucky to know that the cast and crew are hard at work making more happen, and it easily feels like episodes are going to be ready in 2026.

As for when in the year we are talking about here, let’s just say that this may be tied very much to exactly when Paramount+ wants them. Criminal Minds Evolution started filming season 19 so quickly that there is a chance everyone involved may have to wait a while for the streaming service to make an announcement. So long as we get more episodes moving into the spring, we tend to think we’ll be happy with the end result.

So what is the story going to be for the new season?

Well, we tend to think that the big question is going to be geared all around how in the world Elias Voit is going to be used again in the story. Zach Gilford is still a cast member, but is he going to be more like the season 1 iteration now?

Also, one other thing that we are hearing at this point is that there are going to be some spotlights on characters who may not have had all that much of it as of late. Take, for example, someone like Luke, who we’ve loved but never had a lot to do in the Evolution era.

What do you most want to see on Criminal Minds Evolution as we move forward?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

