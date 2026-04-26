The Way Home season 4 episode 3 spoilers: A romantic getaway?

Next week on the Hallmark Channel you are going to have a chance to see The Way Home season 4 episode 3 — so what all will play out?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just note that “Dust in the Wind” looks to be one of those stories primed to give you a little bit of everything. You are going to see plenty of time travel but at the same time, also opportunities to see romance in the form of Kat and Elliot. These two are planning a trip, but is all going to go according to plan? Well, from where we sit, let’s just say that is unlikely.

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To get a few more details now on what to expect, be sure to check out the full The Way Home season 4 episode 3 synopsis:

Kat and Elliot plan a romantic getaway, while Alice tries to gather more clues; Del and Sam get a surprise visit from Elliot’s father, Vic.

Seeing Elliot’s father around does tie a lot into one of the central themes of this season, and that is whether or not we can uncover the full truth on his family history. We imagine that in particular, the next several episodes will be themed around that before things start to push in a broader direction. With this now being the final season, it is our general expectation that by the time we get to the series finale, every single character is going to have moments — and we just hope that everyone is happy.

Sure, this is a Hallmark show and within that, there is a general expectation that everyone will end up with an uplifting conclusion. Yet, The Way Home has also broken the network’s mold a few times. It feels wrong to say that anything is a sure thing.

What do you mot want to see at this point heading into The Way Home season 4 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are more updates on the way.

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