Watson season 2 episode 20 spoilers: The series finale

As you prepare to see Watson season 2 episode 10 on CBS next week, of course there is one defining headline above all others. Not only is this the final installment of the season, but it is the end of the line for the series overall. The network canceled the Morris Chestnut show weeks ago and based on where things currently stand, it remains hard to identify if there will be full closure or not.

(After all, remember that most of the scripts for the season were likely written prior to the cancellation news coming out.)

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So what will the story be for this final chapter? Well, for starters, Watson does seem to be intent, at least on some level, with throwing more Sherlock Holmes lore in your direction. To learn more on that very subject, check out the season 2 episode 20 synopsis below:

“The Cobalt Fissure” – A seemingly random murder outside of UHOP sets the stage for the arrival of someone from Watson and Sherlock Holmes’ past, on the series finale of WATSON, Sunday, May 3 (9:59-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+* (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).

As for whether or not a season 3 could land elsewhere…

Let’s just say, at least for now, that the odds of that are extremely low. We aren’t in a TV climate where that is happening all that much and unfortunately, we are not sure that the series has done enough to demonstrate that it would be able to find a substantial audience anywhere else. These are at least things that are necessary to making more happen.

If nothing else, the good news is that Chestnut is always going to be an in-demand actor. In other words, there should be chances to see more of him soon enough.

What do you most want to see moving into Watson season 2 episode 20 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for all sorts of additional insight.

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