Love is Blind season 9 schedule, cast revealed

As many of you may have been aware already, Love is Blind season 9 is heading to Netflix on October 1. Why not go ahead and learn about the cast?

Well, today the folks over at the streaming service have really started to get the ball rolling when it comes to some of the people taking part in the dating competition. If you head over to the official Instagram for the series now, you can have a slightly better tease for what is ahead with some of the people entering the pods. The singles this time around are based in Denver, so that is eventually where you will see a lot of the story of the season go down the line. (We’re just hoping that the overall crop of guys this time around is better than what we had in season 8.)

To go along with getting to know the contestants better, we are pleased to also have more to share on the schedule! The first six episodes of season 9 are going to be available on the premiere day. Meanwhile, from there you will get episodes 7-9 on October 8, 10-11 on October 15, and then episode 12 on its own come October 22. We know that the romantic process moves rather quickly on Love is Blind and the show is not for everyone in that way, but we do hope that some relationships do navigate some of the tests that are thrown at them.

We do at least appreciate how, at least on paper, some of the singles here are older and a little more ready for a long-term commitment. It is a nice contrast to what exists on a number of the other series that are out there in the genre.

